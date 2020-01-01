Retention
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.
2 min readPaymentsWhat can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?
Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.
PDFRetentionThe little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.
1 min readPaymentsVideo: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?
As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.
Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.
2 min readPaymentsHow Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics
How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.
3 min readCash flow6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software
From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.
PDFGrowthHow do millennials want to pay for exercise?
We surveyed 1000 millennials about their billing and payment preferences – this is what they said
4 min readPaymentsAre you putting payments at the heart of your membership experience?
We surveyed 500 millennial organisation members about their preferences on payment methods, billing cycles, security and more.
PDFRetentionMember Retention Bootcamp: e-Guide for fitness business leaders
6 business workouts to stretch your average membership duration and build member loyalty.
3 min readRetention5 ways Finance & Ops teams can improve gym member retention
How your team can impact retention rate, average membership duration and member lifetime value.
4 min readRetentionHow to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.
We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.
4 min readRetentionChurn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.
4 min readRetentionEnergy billing errors: The cause and the cure
Energy billing blunders hurt supplier and customer. But miscalculation is not the same as misjudgement, so the ways to prevent errors must also differ.
PDFGrowthFree e-Guide: SaaS success across the customer lifecycle
We asked some of the most successful B2B SaaS entrepreneurs about how they scale, improve customer experiences and optimise every touch point. This is what they said.
1 min readRetentionHow to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus
Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.
2 min readCash flowFootball clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.
2 min readRetentionClubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love
Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.
3 min readRetentionLandlords: 5 Secrets To Ensuring Your Tenants Pay On Time Every Month
As a landlord, it's absolutely vital to collect your rent payments on time each month. So what can you do if your tenants aren't paying on time? We've put together our top five tips for getting your tenants to pay their rent on time.