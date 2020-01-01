Skip to content
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.

2 min readPayments

What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?

Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.

PDFRetention

1 min readPayments

Video: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?

As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.

2 min readPayments

How Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics

How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.

3 min readCash flow

6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software

From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.

PDFGrowth

How do millennials want to pay for exercise?

We surveyed 1000 millennials about their billing and payment preferences – this is what they said

4 min readPayments

Are you putting payments at the heart of your membership experience?

We surveyed 500 millennial organisation members about their preferences on payment methods, billing cycles, security and more.

PDFRetention

Member Retention Bootcamp: e-Guide for fitness business leaders

6 business workouts to stretch your average membership duration and build member loyalty.

1 min readRetention

The retention challenge for gyms

3 min readRetention

5 ways Finance & Ops teams can improve gym member retention

How your team can impact retention rate, average membership duration and member lifetime value.

4 min readRetention

How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

PDFRetention

The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.

4 min readRetention

Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

4 min readRetention

Energy billing errors: The cause and the cure

Energy billing blunders hurt supplier and customer. But miscalculation is not the same as misjudgement, so the ways to prevent errors must also differ.

PDFGrowth

Free e-Guide: SaaS success across the customer lifecycle

We asked some of the most successful B2B SaaS entrepreneurs about how they scale, improve customer experiences and optimise every touch point. This is what they said.

2 min readGrowth

10 tips to keep your membership organisation fighting fit

1 min readRetention

How to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus

Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.

WebinarRetention

Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe

Thursday 14 May, 11 am BST

2 min readCash flow

Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

2 min readRetention

Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love

Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.

3 min readRetention

Landlords: 5 Secrets To Ensuring Your Tenants Pay On Time Every Month

As a landlord, it's absolutely vital to collect your rent payments on time each month. So what can you do if your tenants aren't paying on time? We've put together our top five tips for getting your tenants to pay their rent on time.

