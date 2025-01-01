Globale betalinger
Forbind
Udvidelser
Mere
Collecting payments
Standard
Advanced
Collect recurring and one-off payments with Direct Debit
Collect payments from international customers
Managing payments
Create flexible payment plans for customers
Refund payments to customers
Integrate with 350+ partner softwares, through our dashboard or API
Recovering payments with Success+
Retry failed payments intelligently with Success+ (for international payments only)
Branding & Customisation
Add individual branding on your customer sign-up form
Use payment pages hosted by GoCardless
Use pre-built drop-in payment pages
Design a customer experience tailored to your brand needs
1,500 kr/month
Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated, recurring payments. Without the chasing, stress, or expensive fees.