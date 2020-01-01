Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

Privacy Centre

Privacy Centre
Privacy Centre
Payers

Payers

Read about our privacy practices for people who make a payment using GoCardless.

Privacy for Payers
Merchants

Merchants

Read about our privacy practices for people who take payments for their goods or services using GoCardless.

Privacy for Merchants
Prospects and visitors

Prospects and visitors

Read about our privacy practices for people who visit our website or who work for companies that might be a good fit for our services.

Prospects and Visitors

FAQ

Who is GoCardless?

GoCardless provides services that help merchants process payments for their goods or services. Your data controller is GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, UK EC1V 7EN.

Learn more

Where do I go for privacy support?

You can contact our data protection officer to ask questions, make a complaint or exercise your rights.

Contact the DPO

How does GoCardless comply with GDPR?

Our global privacy program is based on the EU General Data Protection Regulation and sets a high baseline for compliance wherever we operate.

Learn more

What are my choices about marketing?

We don't sell data and we don't market to payers. We may contact business prospects if we think they might use our services.

Learn more

How does GoCardless use cookies?

Cookies help us provide our services, tailor our website and market our services more effectively. You can make choices about your cookies here.

Learn more

More legal details

What makes our processing lawful, how do we make automatic decisions about people, how long do we keep the data, and what types of recipient do we share it with?

Learn more

Ready to get started?

Get Started

Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of collecting recurring payments at scale across the globe.

Get Started