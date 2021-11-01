Privacy Centre Updated
1 November 2021
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Merchants
Our privacy practices for people who take payments for their goods and services using GoCardless
How does GoCardless use personal data?
What personal data do we use?
When you set up and use a GoCardless account, we collect personal data about you and your company’s employees, directors, trustees or beneficial owners. That includes:
Identification information, such as name, job title, birthdate, nationality, government-issued identification (for example, a passport or driver’s license), and account username and password.
Contact information, such as email address, phone number, work address, company or organisation name, country and language.
Financial information, such as sort code, bank account number and account holder name and address.
Transaction information, such as the names of transacting parties, transaction description, payment amounts, and the devices and payment methods used to complete the transactions.
Usage information, such as how you enter data on our sites and services and how long it takes, and whether you opened an email or clicked a link. To collect this data we use cookies and other tracking technologies.
Connection information, such as the type of device you use to access our services, operating system and version, device identifiers, network information, log-in records, IP address and location derived from it.
Due diligence information, such as identity verification, background check and credit references (for example, Onfido, LexisNexis or Creditsafe), from financial institutions (such as our banking partners), from social media such as LinkedIn, or from other public sources.
If you have a question or a problem
You can contact our privacy team to ask a question or exercise your rights or choices about our privacy practices.If we can’t resolve your concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority or other regulator where you live or work, or where you believe a breach may have occurred.
More legal details
Read more about our data protection compliance and the further legal details required in some countries, such as:
What makes our processing lawful?
Who do we share personal data with?
How do we protect data that crosses borders?
How do we make automatic decisions about people?
How long do we keep the data?
What rights do you have and how do you exercise them?
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team