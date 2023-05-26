Account holders

Read about our privacy practices for people who securely access and share their bank account data.

Who is GoCardless?

GoCardless provides technology that consolidates account information from your bank account with your consent. This is also known as Account Information Service (AIS). As the owner of an account, you can decide to share your information with third parties to access their services and products such as verification tools, lending products, accountancy services and others. You can read more about how open banking works here.

If you have a question about how we handle your personal data, you can reach us at: GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

Contact the Data Protection Officer

If you have questions about how a merchant handles your personal data, or if you wish to exercise your rights for the personal data they hold, you will need to contact them directly. If you don’t recognise a payment on your statement, find out who your merchant is here.

How does GoCardless use personal data?

Accessing your account data We use identification, contact, account, usage and connection data to provide our account information service. What do we do with the data? We provide you information about your account, you can share this information with other service providers. Organising and categorising your account data We use your identification, account, contact, transaction, location, usage and connection data to organise and categorise your payment data. What do we do with the data? We retrieve and organise your raw transaction data, group your transactions into categories, such as grocery shopping, income or leisure.

We enrich your transaction data with details about the recipient of payment or location of the payment (for example branch of a shop you paid at).

When you share your information with other service providers, they may use additional information to deliver their service. They will explain how your data is used in their privacy notice. Please make sure you also read their privacy notice. Technology helps us make automatic decisions about the categories of your transactions and select the data we use to enrich your transactions. Improving our services We use contact, account, usage and connection data to improve our services. What do we do with the data? We analyse how people engage with our site and services so that we can improve our services and develop new products and features. For example, we might use personal data and other observations to make our product easier to use or our machine learning models more accurate. Providing customer support We use identification, contact, usage and transaction information to communicate with you and provide you with customer support. What do we do with the data? We send you messages that are necessary to deliver our services. If you need help, we communicate with you to provide customer support. We also track open rates and measure the effectiveness of our communications.

Categories of information

Identification information: such as your name. In some countries, we may be required to collect a government identifier from you, for example, a social security number or a tax ID Contact information: such as your mailing address and email address Account information: such as your sort code, account number, IBAN, BBAN, account type and account balance (to read more) Transaction information: such as the transaction amount, transaction location, payment sender and payment recipient (to read more) Location information: such as the location of merchant you have paid with Usage Information, such as how you enter data using our sites and services and how long it takes, and click on a link. To collect this data we use cookies and other tracking technologies. Connection information, such as the type of device you use to access our services, operating system and version, device identifiers, network information, IP address and location derived from your IP address. To collect this data, we may use cookies and other tracking technologies. Other data about you. When you share your information with a chosen service provider, they may use additional information to deliver their service. They will explain what and how your data is used in their privacy notice so please make sure to read it.

If you have a question or a problem

You can contact our privacy team to ask a question or exercise your rights or choices about our privacy practices. If we can’t resolve your concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority or other regulator whether you live or work or where you believe a breach may have occurred.

More legal details

Learn more about our data protection compliance and the further legal details required in some countries, such as:

What makes our processing lawful?

Who do we share personal data with?

How do we protect data that crosses borders?

How do we make automatic decisions about people?

How long do we keep the data?

What rights do you have and how do you exercise them?

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team