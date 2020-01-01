Keeping your payments safe doesn’t have to mean you spending your time looking over your shoulder for fraudulent payers, or spending money on tools that make your customer checkout more complex.

We’ve created our first end-to-end anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.

But that isn’t all. Just in case someone slips through the first three layers of fraud prevention and attempts an unfair chargeback, GoCardless Protect+ will challenge them and try to recover the funds.