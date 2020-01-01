Don’t choose between payment fraud prevention and customer experience.

Fraud comes at a high price, with 66% of businesses spending more than 10% of a lost payment’s value trying to recover it. But if you’re signing up potentially thousands of new customers every day, how do you know they are who they say they are without adding unnecessary friction to the checkout experience?

With Verified Mandates, you can now verify your customers and set up a new direct debit mandate at the same time. Powered by Open Banking, customers setting up new recurring payments will be connected to their mobile app or online banking login where they can instantly authenticate their bank details. We then send both you and your customer an immediate confirmation once the account is verified.