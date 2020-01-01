Skip to content

Capital

Grow your business

Make the most of every opportunity. Get Capital powered by Pipe, when you need it.

LoginSee our FAQs

Get capital when you need it

Upgrade equipment

Level up your service and your efficiency with new tools and equipment.

Expand services

Use funds to broaden your service offerings or enter new markets.

Boost marketing efforts

Increase your brand's visibility and attract new customers.

Strengthen your team

Consider hiring additional team members to meet growing demand.

Unlock capital

In a few easy steps all from your dashboard.

No hidden costs

Just one flat fee. Even if it takes longer to pay back than expected.

Fair payments

Payments are aligned with the revenue you collect.

Get funding fast

Funding as fast as one to two business days.

How it works

  • Request what you need

    Unlock capital with Pipe from your dashboard and explore your options without any obligation.

  • Quick verification

    Securely connect your bank and provide a few business and ownership details to Pipe to verify your identity.

  • Receive funds

    Once verified, confirm your offer amount and Pipe will send your funds to your account. 

  • Managed in one place

    See your remaining cash advance and monitor your capital directly from your GoCardless dashboard.

See how others use capital powered by Pipe

See how liv. Technology improved its cash flow and accessed Capital powered by Pipe.

“It was a very simple process. From requesting the advance, it was a couple of steps of providing paperwork and a quick call and then the funds were in our account within 72 hours.” Rory Hackett, Founder, liv. Technology

Frequently asked questions

Unlock capital to grow your business

LoginSee Pipe's FAQs

Log in to your dashboard to see if you’re eligible for capital powered by Pipe.

For any questions, connect with one of Pipe’s capital experts directly via email at support@pipe.com.

LoginSee Pipe's FAQs

The capital program and its products are provided by Pipe Technologies UK Limited, First Floor, 5 Fleet Place, London, United Kingdom, EC4M 7RD (company number: 13446628). Pipe Technologies UK Limited, is a subsidiary of Pipe Technologies Inc. GoCardless is a referral partner of Pipe and is not otherwise affiliated nor provides services for Pipe Technologies Inc. or its products. Capital is a form of receivables finance not a loan. Pipe is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Financial Ombudsman Service will not be able to consider a complaint about Pipe. GoCardless provides Pipe information such as daily revenue information (excluding payer data), and securely processes payments. GoCardless LTD is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority and uses personal data outlined in their Privacy Notice. Information is used to calculate the correct amount of payment. Personal data of your payers is not shared with Pipe. 

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.