Capital
Make the most of every opportunity. Get Capital powered by Pipe, when you need it.
Level up your service and your efficiency with new tools and equipment.
Use funds to broaden your service offerings or enter new markets.
Increase your brand's visibility and attract new customers.
Consider hiring additional team members to meet growing demand.
In a few easy steps all from your dashboard.
Just one flat fee. Even if it takes longer to pay back than expected.
Payments are aligned with the revenue you collect.
Funding as fast as one to two business days.
Unlock capital with Pipe from your dashboard and explore your options without any obligation.
Securely connect your bank and provide a few business and ownership details to Pipe to verify your identity.
Once verified, confirm your offer amount and Pipe will send your funds to your account.
See your remaining cash advance and monitor your capital directly from your GoCardless dashboard.
See how liv. Technology improved its cash flow and accessed Capital powered by Pipe.
“It was a very simple process. From requesting the advance, it was a couple of steps of providing paperwork and a quick call and then the funds were in our account within 72 hours.” Rory Hackett, Founder, liv. Technology
Log in to your dashboard to see if you’re eligible for capital powered by Pipe.
For any questions, connect with one of Pipe’s capital experts directly via email at support@pipe.com.
The capital program and its products are provided by Pipe Technologies UK Limited, First Floor, 5 Fleet Place, London, United Kingdom, EC4M 7RD (company number: 13446628). Pipe Technologies UK Limited, is a subsidiary of Pipe Technologies Inc. GoCardless is a referral partner of Pipe and is not otherwise affiliated nor provides services for Pipe Technologies Inc. or its products. Capital is a form of receivables finance not a loan. Pipe is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Financial Ombudsman Service will not be able to consider a complaint about Pipe. GoCardless provides Pipe information such as daily revenue information (excluding payer data), and securely processes payments. GoCardless LTD is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority and uses personal data outlined in their Privacy Notice. Information is used to calculate the correct amount of payment. Personal data of your payers is not shared with Pipe.