Skip to content

Press Page

Our latest news and brand resources

Latest news

View all
GoCardless launches Recurring Pay by Bank as part of new UK payment scheme
GoCardless launches Recurring Pay by Bank as part of new UK payment scheme
3 min read
GoCardless grows 22% in FY25 as fintech records first quarter of profitability
GoCardless grows 22% in FY25 as fintech records first quarter of profitability
2 min read
AccountsIQ and GoCardless launch native integration to automate the full payment lifecycle for mid-market businesses
AccountsIQ and GoCardless launch native integration to automate the full payment lifecycle for mid-market businesses
2 min read

About us

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.

Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States.

Read more

Brand pack

Browse our comprehensive set of brand assets including logos and badges, product images, leadership headshots, and guidelines on how to apply our brand correctly.

Browse resources

Want to learn more?

Visit our blog

For any press enquiries, please contact the GoCardless PR team.

Visit our blog

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.