Payment Builder

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No more hefty card fees. Typically 54% cheaper than online card transactions.
Collect 99% of one-off payments and 97.3% of automated recurring payments on the first try.
Collect payments wherever your customers are using real exchange rates powered by Wise.
Use our payment intelligence solution to identify and prevent potential fraudulent payers with Protect+.