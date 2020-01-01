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GoCardless Protect+

LEVEL UP AGAINST FRAUD

Introducing GoCardless Protect+. The next generation of fraud prevention.

Fight fraud the intelligent way

Keeping your payments safe doesn’t have to mean you spending your time looking over your shoulder for fraudulent payers, or spending money on tools that make your customer checkout more complex. 

We’ve created our first end-to-end anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.

But that isn’t all. Just in case someone slips through the first three layers of fraud prevention and attempts an unfair chargeback, GoCardless Protect+ will challenge them and try to recover the funds.

Actual performance may vary depending on the unique attributes of the merchant and their customers

Integrated intelligence

Be proactive

Use payment intelligence to identify potential fraudulent payers the moment they create a mandate - even if they’re a new payer

Be in control

Configure your settings to suit your customers’ experience

Be cost effective

Automatically reduce costs, losses and free up your team’s time

Be a step ahead

Protect+ uses machine learning to adapt to new fraudulent behaviours over time

See how it works

Discover how GoCardless Protect+ proactively identifies fraudulent payers and prevents fraud, all while protecting the experience of your genuine payers.

Protect+ is ideal for

We’ve been closely involved in the development and pilot of Protect+. We believe it will be a vital part of our payment strategy in the years ahead, helping to ensure we protect our revenue to power our growth.

Clare Bennett, Product Manager, Capital on Tap

Stay one step ahead

Speak to one of our payment experts about protecting your bank payments from fraud with GoCardless Protect+.

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.