Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
GoCardless Protect+
Introducing GoCardless Protect+. The next generation of fraud prevention.
Keeping your payments safe doesn’t have to mean you spending your time looking over your shoulder for fraudulent payers, or spending money on tools that make your customer checkout more complex.
We’ve created our first end-to-end anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.
But that isn’t all. Just in case someone slips through the first three layers of fraud prevention and attempts an unfair chargeback, GoCardless Protect+ will challenge them and try to recover the funds.
Actual performance may vary depending on the unique attributes of the merchant and their customers
Use payment intelligence to identify potential fraudulent payers the moment they create a mandate - even if they’re a new payer
Configure your settings to suit your customers’ experience
Automatically reduce costs, losses and free up your team’s time
Protect+ uses machine learning to adapt to new fraudulent behaviours over time
Discover how GoCardless Protect+ proactively identifies fraudulent payers and prevents fraud, all while protecting the experience of your genuine payers.
We’ve been closely involved in the development and pilot of Protect+. We believe it will be a vital part of our payment strategy in the years ahead, helping to ensure we protect our revenue to power our growth.
Clare Bennett, Product Manager, Capital on Tap
Speak to one of our payment experts about protecting your bank payments from fraud with GoCardless Protect+.