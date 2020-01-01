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About GoCardless
That's what we're building. To make payments faster, cheaper, and more secure. And to make bank account data more accessible, via open banking.
At GoCardless we believe bank payments are the best way to pay and get paid. And bank account data is a powerful tool for businesses to make better, faster decisions. So we’re making it easy to use both.
Collect payments – domestic or international – without the chasing, stress, or expensive fees. And securely access data from your customers’ bank accounts to enhance your products and manage risk, with connections available to 2,300+ banks across the UK and Europe.
Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, Zuora, Salesforce – just five of the 350+ great business softwares GoCardless connects with. Enabling their users to collect simple, secure bank payments.
That’s why we’re proud of our award-winning support team, where everyone can always get in touch with a real human. Need help?
Diversity and inclusion are important every hour of the day. Because the world doesn’t stop when we come to work.
Being good to people means being good to our planet. That’s why what we’re making needs to be sustainable too.
We’ve been covered by the BBC, Financial Times, TechCrunch, Wall Street Journal, Les Echos, Börsen Zeitung, Australian Financial Review, and hundreds more.
We acquired open banking provider Nordigen in 2022. Because we believe open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change. With their expertise and technology in-house, we can offer the best products – for both payments and data – for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.
Can’t find an answer? Want to know more? Our team is happy to help.