You will be able to access our pricing plans by selecting the preferred plan for your business.

The majority of the features will be automatically set up when you select which plan you choose to be on. There are some features which will need to be manually configured by you, however, we will provide you with guidance on how to complete these. Please note that whilst you can request to upgrade your plan at any time by simply notifying the GoCardless team, the update will come into effect the following month.