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One-off bank payments. Instant confirmation.

Cut costs with Pay by Bank. Bank payments that confirm instantly, settle fast and eliminate chargebacks.

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Why Pay by Bank?

Cut payment costs in half

Save 49% on transaction fees compared to online card payments.

99% payment success

7x more reliable than cards. Stop chasing failed payments.

Get paid faster

Instant confirmation. Money in your account typically in hours, not days.

Protect your revenue

Virtually zero chargebacks. Eliminate fraud that affects 34% of businesses using cards.

Perfect for one-time payments

One-off invoices and payments

Send a payment link. Customer pays from their bank. You get instant confirmation.

Taking a first-time payment

Collect the first payment instantly, then automate monthly billing via Direct Debit, all in one checkout flow.

Account top-ups

Customers add funds instantly when they need them. No waiting for payments to clear.

Donations

Simple, trustworthy giving. No long card details, just a seamless bank-to-bank transaction.

A conceptual image to represent the product in a media-and-info slice. For use on desktop, not mobile.
A conceptual image to represent the product in a media-and-info slice. For use on desktop, not mobile.

Need flexible recurring billing?

Pay by Bank for recurring payments. Instant confirmation, same-day settlement, no chargebacks. New to the market — not new to us.

Learn more

Join 100,000+ businesses using GoCardless

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Ready to get started?

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Perfect your one-off payments strategy. Join thousands of businesses who use Pay by Bank.

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Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.