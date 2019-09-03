Global payments
Connect
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Let your users collect bank payments directly from your platform, and earn revenue from each transaction.
Join our global ecosystem
Integrate GoCardless into your platform and your users will be able to easily collect one-off and recurring payments.
Direct Debit - BACS, SEPA, ACH and others
Instant bank payments - UK and Germany
1
Create a recurring revenue stream
You will receive revenue share on every successful transaction processed within your integration.
2
Grow and scale, globally
With our global footprint spanning 30 + countries, our go-to-market support will help you develop in new territories to reach as many customers as possible.
3
Pre-built payment pages
Out of the box best-in-class, customisable checkout flow, optimised for conversion.
4
Compliance is covered by us
Partners don’t need to be expert’s on payment regulations. GoCardless will verify your merchants and remove the regulatory burden from you.
Don’t just take our word for it. You can hear about some of our partner's experiences –
and successes – with GoCardless below.
“GoCardless shared our commitment to making life easier for small businesses.”
“GoCardless takes care of so much complexity around legal and compliance, so we never have to hold customers’ hands during set up. ”
“With Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless we've reduced the cost per payment by 70-80%, and we’ve also seen conversion rates increase.”
“GoCardless shared our commitment to making life easier for small businesses.”
“GoCardless takes care of so much complexity around legal and compliance, so we never have to hold customers’ hands during set up. ”
“With Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless we've reduced the cost per payment by 70-80%, and we’ve also seen conversion rates increase.”
Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C firms across the globe.
They evaluated the costs and benefits for partners when integrating GoCardless Connect within their platforms to collect bank payments.
Learn how to get your users using your integration. We'll provide you withall the content and assets you need. Copy and paste, ready to go.
Everything you need to build your GoCardless integration and get it certified. All the technical documentation you need is here.
Create an account on our sandbox environment and test your integration without affecting your live application.
Submit the form. Register your interest. Our team will get in touch!