Skip to content

Become a partner

Let your users collect bank payments directly from your platform, and earn revenue from each transaction.

Developer Docs

Join our global ecosystem

400+ partners. 36 countries. 8 bank schemes

Sage-logo-slice-black
Clubspark-logo-slice-black
Salesforce-logo-slice-black
LoyalZoo-logo-slice-black
Recurly-logo-slice-black
Chargebee logo-slice-black

Add bank payments to your platform

Integrate GoCardless into your platform and your users will be able to easily collect one-off and recurring payments.

Payment methods enabled

Direct Debit - BACS, SEPA, ACH and others

Instant bank payments - UK and Germany

PayTo - Australia

Payment intelligence products

Success +

Protect +

Verified mandates

Why Partner with GoCardless?

  • 1

    Create a recurring revenue stream

    You will receive revenue share on every successful transaction processed within your integration.

  • 2

    Grow and scale, globally

    With our global footprint spanning 30 + countries, our go-to-market support will help you develop in new territories to reach as many customers as possible.

  • 3

    Pre-built payment pages

    Out of the box best-in-class, customisable checkout flow, optimised for conversion.

  • 4

    Compliance is covered by us

    Partners don’t need to be expert’s on payment regulations. GoCardless will verify your merchants and remove the regulatory burden from you.

How does it work?

We’re a partner-first organisation

Don’t just take our word for it. You can hear about some of our partner's experiences –

and successes – with GoCardless below.

Customer focused

“GoCardless shared our commitment to making life easier for small businesses.”

Read Capital on Tap’s story

Simple and secure

“GoCardless takes care of so much complexity around legal and compliance, so we never have to hold customers’ hands during set up. ”

Read ChurchSuite’s story

Future proof

“With Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless we've reduced the cost per payment by 70-80%, and we’ve also seen conversion rates increase.”

Read JustGiving’s story

  • Customer focused

    “GoCardless shared our commitment to making life easier for small businesses.”

    Read Capital on Tap’s story

  • Simple and secure

    “GoCardless takes care of so much complexity around legal and compliance, so we never have to hold customers’ hands during set up. ”

    Read ChurchSuite’s story

  • Future proof

    “With Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless we've reduced the cost per payment by 70-80%, and we’ve also seen conversion rates increase.”

    Read JustGiving’s story

Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C firms across the globe.

They evaluated the costs and benefits for partners when integrating GoCardless Connect within their platforms to collect bank payments.

See full report →

6.6x

Return of investment

GoCardless Partners similar to the composite organisation would see a net present value of $19.3m

6.6x

Return of investment

GoCardless Partners similar to the composite organisation would see a net present value of $19.3m

<6

Months

Integrating GoCardless can have a payback period of <6 months

<6

Months

Integrating GoCardless can have a payback period of <6 months

Getting started is easy

Go To Market support

Learn how to get your users using your integration. We'll provide you withall the content and assets you need. Copy and paste, ready to go.

Developer docs

Everything you need to build your GoCardless integration and get it certified. All the technical documentation you need is here.

Read developer docs

Sandbox

Create an account on our sandbox environment and test your integration without affecting your live application.

Create a sandbox account

Ready to get started?

Submit the form. Register your interest. Our team will get in touch!

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.