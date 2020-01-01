Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Verified Mandates
Check whether a new customer’s bank account details are genuine without compromising the checkout experience.
Fraud comes at a high price, with 66% of businesses spending more than 10% of a lost payment’s value trying to recover it. But if you’re signing up potentially thousands of new customers every day, how do you know they are who they say they are without adding unnecessary friction to the checkout experience?
With Verified Mandates, you can now verify your customers and set up a new direct debit mandate at the same time. Powered by Open Banking, customers setting up new recurring payments will be connected to their mobile app or online banking login where they can instantly authenticate their bank details. We then send both you and your customer an immediate confirmation once the account is verified.
A third of businesses take three days to catch fraudulent payments. Catch attempted fraud instantly.
Stop fraud before it happens and have confidence in your payments, helping you to better predict cashflow.
Provide a seamless checkout experience and verify new customers directly in the payment flow.
Manage fraud prevention and payments all in one place, reducing admin time and the number of tools used.
Want to know what the experience looks like for your customers? Check out our demo.
When you’re adding hundreds or thousands of new customers every day, Verified Mandates helps you verify new customers at scale. Perfect if you offer a free trial for new customers.
If your subscriptions are particularly high value, Verified Mandates gives you better peace of mind to deliver goods and services quickly.
When you’re adding hundreds or thousands of new customers every day, Verified Mandates helps you verify new customers at scale. Perfect if you offer a free trial for new customers.
If your subscriptions are particularly high value, Verified Mandates gives you better peace of mind to deliver goods and services quickly.