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Instant confirmation, same-day settlement, no chargebacks.
New to the market — not new to us.
Same-day settlement. Funds in your account within hours - not days.
Balance checks catch insufficient funds before you collect. Automatic retries handle the rest. No extra cost.
Customers authenticate in their banking app. No card details, no chargebacks.
100% UK bank coverage. Seamless routing between Pay by Bank and Direct Debit. Zero gaps.
Collect actual usage, not estimates. Fewer credit balances, fewer correction bills, fewer frustrated customers.
Loan payments and investment top-ups that adjust automatically when amounts change.
Premiums change as risk changes. Collect the right amount without asking customers to approve every adjustment.
Overages and add-ons change monthly. Collect variable amounts from a single mandate.
15 years perfecting recurring payments for 100,000+ businesses. We know what works.
First to process VRP transactions in 2019. Six years of refinement means better reliability.
Balance checks, automatic retries, bank guess. All live from day one.
We process nearly 1 in 10 UK Direct Debits. Your payments are in safe hands.
Join the businesses already collecting faster and more reliably with Pay by Bank.