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Pay by Bank for
recurring payments

Instant confirmation, same-day settlement, no chargebacks.
New to the market — not new to us.

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Pay by Bank. Better for your business

Get paid faster

Same-day settlement. Funds in your account within hours - not days.

Collect more, chase less

Balance checks catch insufficient funds before you collect. Automatic retries handle the rest. No extra cost.

Bank-level fraud protection

Customers authenticate in their banking app. No card details, no chargebacks.

Every customer, one integration

100% UK bank coverage. Seamless routing between Pay by Bank and Direct Debit. Zero gaps.

Built for how you actually do business

Energy and utilities

Collect actual usage, not estimates. Fewer credit balances, fewer correction bills, fewer frustrated customers.

Financial services

Loan payments and investment top-ups that adjust automatically when amounts change.

Insurance

Premiums change as risk changes. Collect the right amount without asking customers to approve every adjustment.

Telecommunications

Overages and add-ons change monthly. Collect variable amounts from a single mandate.

From the team that gets recurring payments right

The recurring payments experts

15 years perfecting recurring payments for 100,000+ businesses. We know what works.

The VRP pioneers

First to process VRP transactions in 2019. Six years of refinement means better reliability.

Payment intelligence, built in

Balance checks, automatic retries, bank guess. All live from day one.

Proven at scale

We process nearly 1 in 10 UK Direct Debits. Your payments are in safe hands.

Ready to get started?

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Join the businesses already collecting faster and more reliably with Pay by Bank.

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Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.