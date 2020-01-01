Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesOpen banking

Unlocking the power of Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs)

Join Accenture, Plum and GoCardless as we deep dive into the payment term of the moment - Variable Recurring Payments - explaining what they are and why you’re going to be hearing a lot about them.

Scroll to learn more

Speakers

  • Amit Mallick, Global Open Banking and APIs Lead, Accenture

  • Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum

Moderated by

  • Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director of Product Marketing, GoCardless

Join our speakers as they guide you through 

  • The basics of what Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) are and how they relate to Open Banking

  • What is meant by the term ‘sweeping’ and the different use cases that apply to VRPs

  • Why 2022 is a significant year for VRPs and the exciting impact they’re predicted to have on businesses

  • Insights from brand-new research and why all signs point to us being on the cusp of game-changing payment technology

Register your place to join us live.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales