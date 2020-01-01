Skip to content
The internet has changed the world for the better, but somehow payments got left behind. Let's be the ones to fix it.

Hiroki, CEO and Founder

At GoCardless we’ve introduced what we call Adaptive Working. It’s an evolution of the way we work together which, following the pandemic, we believe best sets us up for success by providing a flexible work/life balance for GeeCees around the world. To get here, we listened carefully to the views of our people; from pulse surveys, feedback loops and Exec discussion, alongside our own research into what other companies found worked well for them.

  • Choose your days in the office

    Choose your days in the office

    GeeCees have the autonomy to decide the number of days they work from the office.

  • Work from home or remotely

    Work from home or remotely

    Working from home or remotely offers clear productivity and personal life benefits.

  • Collaborate in our offices

    Collaborate in our offices

    GeeCees have the opportunity to align with their teams to maximise collaboration and socialisation.

  • Be part of the GC culture

    Be part of the GC culture

    We’ll continue to monitor the impacts of Adaptive Working and grow the model from strength to strength.

Liz loves data and helping the rest of the company make faster, data driven decisions. Liz says she embraces the challenges of working in a fast growing tech company, as “no day is ever the same.”

Joel just joined us in Customer Support, and has been busy learning what makes GoCardless tick – as well as scoping out the key players at the ping pong table.

“I felt at home here very quickly,” says Joel. “The onboarding programme gave me the chance to get to know everyone and understand what goes into making GoCardless."

Anca moved to London from Romania three years ago and soon after joined the GoCardless Support team. “It’s important that we support each other as well as our customers – and the team really do that,” says Anca. Anca pushed herself to the limits, cycling with some of the team from London to Paris to raise money for mental health charity Mind, after buying a bike just 8 weeks earlier.

  • Development

    Development

    Lead your own development with a personal learning budget of £500, our online tool Learnerbly, and support from your manager.

  • Wellbeing

    Wellbeing

    Stay healthy and happy, with things like dedicated support for mental health, healthcare cover, free sports clubs, and yoga.

  • Work-life

    Work-life

    It’s important that you can dedicate time to what matters. We support flexible working, occasional remote working, and extended parental leave.

When Joh joined GoCardless, she was returning to work as a new mum. Now as a senior people partner, she works to improve inclusivity across the whole company.

Learn more

GoCardless values & operating principles

Our Values are the core beliefs underpinning the GC culture. We’ve also got a set of Operating Principles to help us work together better. Find out more.

Joe started life at GoCardless as a Sales Development Rep, before going on to lead that team. He then helped grow our emerging markets and has since made the 10,500 mile move to Melbourne to head up our GoCardless Australia office.

Since Ashley joined our Banking Operations team, GoCardless has quadrupled in size. In this time, Ashley says she has noticed “that we’re a quirky, creative bunch who can learn a lot from each other."

For Ashley, being creative also means heading to the studio and getting out the sewing machine.

