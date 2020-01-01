Outbound Payments
You can now securely collect and send your payments all from one place.
Your full end-to-end payments platform
In addition to collections, we now offer Outbound Payments. It’s a new product that lets you fund a payment account from existing customer collections or using an external bank account.
You can then send money securely out of this payment account to whoever you need to, whether it’s existing customers, suppliers or third parties.
Streamlined processes, lower risk
Fuel your efficiency
Automating your payments in one platform means no more tedious switching between software, manually processing payouts or added admin.
Level up security
Use verified and stored bank details from existing collections to reliably make secured payouts. We also give you peace of mind with Confirmation of Payee checks on all new beneficiaries.
Know exactly where your money is
Enjoy greater payment visibility by tracking all inbound and outbound transactions in a single platform. It simplifies reporting and gives you peace of mind.
Reduce your running costs
Less manual steps, less software contracts and logins, and less of your employees’ time spent managing payment processes. All helping to cut your overhead costs.
Reduce admin and increase cost efficiency
82%* of businesses want to eliminate storing bank details in multiple places, and a further 70%** want to streamline processes so they can save on unnecessary costs. Outbound Payments helps you to do just that. Collecting and sending money from our platform means you can now manage all your payments in one place, using one login. This reduces your admin and helps you to drive greater cost efficiency.
*110 participants Qualtrics B2B survey 2025
**500 participants Attest consumer survey 2025
Understanding how your money moves
Outbound Payments are ideal for...
Insurance
Combine premium collections with claims disbursements and policyholder payouts. You’ll gain real-time visibility into all claims and vendor payments, improving your claims lifecycle management and audit trails.
Lending
Automatically send your customers their loans via the GoCardless API, cutting out the manual effort. Your customers will also benefit as Outbound Payments use Faster Payment banking rails, which means you can disburse their funds instantly.
Savings and Investments
Streamline deposit and withdrawal processing using one platform to manage all client and supplier payments. With the option to automate payouts and built-in security checks, you can eliminate manual tasks and reduce the risk of error and fraud exposure.
Utilities
Make it easy to manage payments at scale by automating and standardising processes. Plus, with real-time visibility and detailed transaction history, you’ll be able to better manage cash flow and customer relationships.
Collect, send, grow.
It’s never been easier to automate collecting and sending money with GoCardless. Speak to us today about simplifying your payment processes.