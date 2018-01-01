The arrival of open banking has dramatically transformed the global payments landscape. With over a decade of experience in bank payments, industry leading bank coverage, and cutting-edge conversion rates. We’re among the most trusted global providers of open banking today.
Why we're your ideal open banking provider
99% coverage
Reach your customers on a platform you know works. GoCardless is connected to >100 of the UK’s biggest banks, and covers 99% of accounts.
Seamless
Open banking is fast, really fast. Confirm and settle payments in seconds.
All-in-one
GoCardless is more than just banking, we help you bring all your payments capabilities into one easy-to-use integration.
Trusted
Over a decade of experience processing bank payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes.
What is open banking?
Open banking leverages APIs to make it easier for businesses to process payments and gives them better access to financial data. The model transformed how data is shared and processed, which simplifies and speeds up transactions and enables businesses to build bespoke financial service offerings. At the same time, open banking also gives customers control through digitally secure payment authorisation and better visibility.
How it works with GoCardless
GoCardless has connections with over 100 of the biggest banks in the UK, and covers roughly 99% of consumer and business accounts. Businesses can access this network directly through GoCardless to collect instant one-off or recurring payments, or access financial data like account information and transaction history. Open banking is entirely user consent driven, which means customers authorise payments or the sharing of data -- all within their banking app.
GoCardless open banking at a glance
We’ve been shaping UK open banking since 2018
2024
GoCardless announces plans to acquire open banking and direct debit bank payments provider Nuapay
2023
JROC: GoCardless leads the ‘proposition’ workstream that will shape the future of commercial Variable Recurring Payments
2022
GoCardless becomes one of two payment providers to take the first ever commercial VRP in pilot with Natwest & acquires Nordigen to expand its AIS coverage across Europe
2021
GoCardless releases Instant Bank Pay
2019
GoCardless collaborates with the Open Banking Implementation Authority (OBIE) to develop Variable Recurring Payments rules
2018
GoCardless selected to take part in Open Banking Testing Working Group prior to launch of Payments Initiation Services (PIS) in the UK
