Powered by Variable Recurring Payments

Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) are a type of Open Banking API, meaning that they work by using Open Banking rails to connect banks to Third Party Providers (TPP), like GoCardless, in a secure and standardised way.

Functionally, they are similar to Direct Debit in that they enable recurring payments. However, unlike Direct Debit, with VRPs your customers authenticate their bank details right away, and straight from their online banking. To learn more about VRPs, check our blog here.