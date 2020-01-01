Sustainability at GoCardless
We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and to leaving a more sustainable world for future generations.
Economic sustainability
By helping our customers get paid, our platform plays an important role in creating economic sustainability for businesses and the wider economy.
Communities and the natural world
We need to ensure that in the process of creating economic value, we are conscious of the wellbeing of communities and the natural environment.
Sustainability progress
We are continuously measuring and reviewing our progress. We are also creating tools to help our business partners to also create sustainability plans.
Our commitment
In 2021, we became co-founders of the Tech Zero coalition, a group of businesses committed to taking climate action as part of the UNFCC Race To Zero. Since then, we became signatories of Business Ambition for 1.5°C, committing to set both short-term and long-term emissions reductions in line with the Science Based Target initiative Net Zero standard.
Measuring our impact
Our first step was measuring our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2020, our greenhouse gas emissions were 5437.69 tCo2e.
Our strategy and action plan
How are we going to meet our commitments? We are currently working our Sustainability Strategy, which will incorporate our Net-Zero action plan.
Resources
Want to learn more?
To find out more about our sustainability strategy or if you have any questions, please get in touch.