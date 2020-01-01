Skip to content
Sustainability at GoCardless

We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and to leaving a more sustainable world for future generations.

  • Economic sustainability

    Economic sustainability

    By helping our customers get paid, our platform plays an important role in creating economic sustainability for businesses and the wider economy.

  • Communities and the natural world

    Communities and the natural world

    We need to ensure that in the process of creating economic value, we are conscious of the wellbeing of communities and the natural environment.

  • Sustainability progress

    Sustainability progress

    We are continuously measuring and reviewing our progress. We are also creating tools to help our business partners to also create sustainability plans.

In 2021, we became co-founders of the Tech Zero coalition, a group of businesses committed to taking climate action as part of the UNFCC Race To Zero. Since then, we became signatories of Business Ambition for 1.5°C, committing to set both short-term and long-term emissions reductions in line with the Science Based Target initiative Net Zero standard.

Our first step was measuring our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2020, our greenhouse gas emissions were 5437.69 tCo2e.

How are we going to meet our commitments? We are currently working our Sustainability Strategy, which will incorporate our Net-Zero action plan.

