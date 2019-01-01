Better payments for a better world
We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and to leaving a more sustainable world for future generations.
Economic sustainability
By helping our customers get paid, our platform plays an important role in creating economic sustainability for businesses and the wider economy.
Communities and the natural world
We need to ensure that in the process of creating economic value, we are conscious of the wellbeing of communities and the natural environment.
Sustainability progress
We are continuously measuring and reviewing our progress. We are also creating tools to help our business partners create sustainability plans.
Leading the way - our commitment
In 2021, we became co-founders of the Tech Zero coalition, a group of businesses committed to taking climate action as part of the UNFCC Race To Zero.
Since then, we became signatories of Business Ambition for 1.5°C, committing to set both short-term and long-term emissions reductions in line with the Science Based Target initiative Net Zero standard.
Measuring our impact
Our first step was measuring our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2020, our greenhouse gas emissions were 5459.84 tCO2e.
We have since improved the accuracy of our measurements and addressed any data gaps in our latest Climate Impact Report. In 2021, our greenhouse gas emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 were 7923.24 tCO2e.
Our strategy and action plan
We are pleased to launch our Sustainability Strategy and Net-Zero Action Plan. This sets out our long-term strategy of not only reducing our impact, but seeking opportunities to create positive change.
Our Net-Zero action plan outlines how we plan to reduce our emissions and reach these targets by working with our customers, suppliers, and our employees.
Reducing our impact
Reducing our environmental impact is our first important step and we have achieved some key reductions in recent months.
Reduced direct emissions
We have reduced our market based scope 1 & 2 emissions by 90% since 2019, and in 2022 this reduction will reach 99%.
Renewable energy pilot project
We have developed a pilot project with one of our customers (the Big Clean Switch) to ensure the energy use from our customer use of our product - alongside home working energy - is either provided by renewable energy, or matched.
Our Environmental Sustainability Policy
We still have a lot of work to do on our scope 3 emissions. This year, we will be focusing mainly on travel and home working, as set out in our Environmental Sustainability Policy.
Creating Positive Change
Becoming the first business to support the Rebalance Earth project protecting rainforest elephants in Gabon to fight climate change, protect biodiversity and lift communities out of poverty. Find out more here.
GoCardless employees have joined Environmental Action Days in the UK, France, the US and Australia. From planting hedgerows to cooking food for the local community - these action days are designed to help GeeCees have a positive impact on their local environment and communities.
We published our free-to-use greenhouse gas calculator for SME’s, to help them get started on their own climate action journey.
Our Climate Action Workshop brought together businesses to collaborate and take action on climate. See the videos on demand here.
GoCardless employees took part in the Couch to Carbon Zero campaign, aimed at helping individuals take action on climate.
Payments, Plastics, People and Planet
We recently worked with environmental consultants Carbon Footprint to understand how plastic pollution and climate change are interlinked.
Some key findings:
In 2021, 17.2 billion cards manufactured, creating 293,525 tCo2e
This is equivalent to driving around the Earth 43,000 times in an average diesel car.
With 20.5 billion cards predicted to be in circulation by 2025, this could rise to 349,841 tCo2e.
Resources
Want to learn more?
To find out more about our sustainability strategy or if you have any questions, please get in touch.