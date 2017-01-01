Gocardless payments
International payments made easy
Collect payments from 30+ countries with the worlds first global Direct debit network for recurring payments
Local payments, global reach
Collect recurring payments with GoCardless, wherever your customers are. Offer the local bank debit payment option in over 30 countries, including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
The real exchange rate
We want to be transparent and ensure that we convert your payments with the best exchange rate possible. This is why we’ve decided to power our currency conversion through Wise. The real exchange rate is considered to be the fairest rate, but unfortunately it's not the rate that banks and most money transfer providers pass on to you. By using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides you with the best value you can get from your international payments.
The platform for recurring payments
Recurring payment collection
Perfect for subscriptions, invoicing and instalments, GoCardless is the best way to collect recurring payments.
Success+ payment intelligence
Use recurring payment intelligence to predict and manage payment failures. Recover, on average, 76% of failed payments.
International payouts and FX
Collect payments from 30+ countries in 8 currencies with the world’s first global bank debit network.
NEW: Instant Bank Pay
Complement your recurring payments with a simple, convenient way to collect one-off payments whenever you need.
GoCardless has become a key payment option for DocuSign. And wherever we offer GoCardless, customers convert better.
Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign
“Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive”
Re-Leased is a cloud-based management platform for commercial real estate, with customers in New Zealand, UK, Australia, the US and Canada.
Using GoCardless, Re-Leased has made significant savings in bank fees and FX, while also reducing their average days sales outstanding from between 45 and 50 days to their payment terms of just 30 days.
Useful resources
FAQs
Which currencies do you support?
We currently support payments in GBP, EUR, USD, SEK, DKK, AUD, NZD and CAD. We will notify you as new currencies become available.
Where can my customers be based?
At the moment, we can help you reach customers in the UK, the Eurozone, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Canada.
What exchange rate do you use?
We use the real exchange rate powered by Wise (formally known as TransferWise). It is the fairest exchange rate possible.
What are the hidden fees?
There aren’t any! We want to be as transparent with you as possible, with no fee hidden in the exchange rate. International payments cost 2% + 20p per transaction, taken in your customers’ currencies.
Are there any restrictions?
We are currently not able to offer international payments with FX to charities using GoCardless to collect payments. This is due to being unable to collect payments on behalf of charities in some of the regions in which we operate.
Do you have more questions?
