WE'RE HERE TO HELP
Dispute Resolution Centre
We always aim to deliver a great experience, but if we’ve fallen short of your expectations or you want to escalate an issue, our Dispute Resolution Centre will let you know what you can do next.
Our commitment
We're committed to ensuring your dispute is handled with the care and attention it needs.
Contact Support
If you need help with an issue rather than raise a dispute, please contact our Support team.
Escalating a dispute
Find out where to escalate an unresolved dispute if unsatisfied after the final response.
We’re committed to doing our very best to resolve any issues, concerns, or frustrations you may face. If you’re unhappy with the service you’ve received, or if you feel that we could have done something better, we want to hear about it.
Christina Asante, Complaints and Quality Manager, GoCardless
Can our three most common queries help you?
Whilst we aim to make our verification process as simple and unobtrusive as possible, we understand that this isn't always the case and can sometimes lead to frustrations when things don't go as smoothly as expected... (Read more)
GoCardless offers four account packages; Standard, Plus, Pro and Custom. The Plus and Pro packages come with additional benefits and a fixed monthly fee which is paid on top of transaction fees... (Read more)
Payments can fail for a number of reasons. When this happens, the failed payment is assigned a specific code by the customer's bank based providing reason as to why the payment could not be processed successfully... (Read more)
Overview of the dispute process
1. Check our guides
If you're having an issue with our product or have found an aspect of our service to be unclear, our guides may provide the information you need.
2. Submit your complaint
If you're unable to find a solution to your issue and need to escalate it, the next step will be to submit your complaint to our team. The best way to do this is via our complaint form. Please provide as much detail as you can to help us with our investigation.
3. Receive final response
Once we've fully investigated your issue we will issue a final response. This will be provided within the required timeframe set by your local financial ombudsman, complaints authority, or formal mediator.
4. Taking your complaint further
If you are unsatisfied with our final response, the next step will be to raise a formal complaint against GoCardless with your local financial ombudsman, complaints authority, or formal mediator.
Ready to raise a dispute?
If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a dispute and our team will work with you to find a resolution.