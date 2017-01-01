Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

ENTERPRISE

Reduce time to receive payments

Reduce the time to receive payments by 47%, and minimise your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.

Talk to sales

Your high DSO is stopping you from growing

A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.

With Direct Debit, we don’t have to rely on customers to make a ‘push’ payment - which has helped us to reduce DSOs.

Patrick Hughes, Former Assistant Corporate Controller, Autotask

Gain full control over payment collection

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.

  • Pull-based payment collection

    GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.

  • Low payment failure rates

    With GoCardless, around 97.5% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

  • Intelligent retries

    Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.

Optimise your payments with Success+

Success+ does all the heavy lifting, calculating the best time to retry a payment and tracking which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.

Learn more

Made for recurring payments

GoCardless is the only payment provider built specifically for recurring payments. Whether you’re collecting invoices, subscription payments or membership fees, we’ll take care of the payment collection process so you can focus on what you do best.

Everything just works… It’s now a one or two touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore.”

John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY

6x faster payment collection with GoCardless

US-based SaaS business Autotask sells subscriptions in more than 50 countries, including UK, Netherlands and Germany. Before discovering GoCardless, half of its customers paid monthly fees through bank transfer or cheque; and half by credit card.

Since switching to Gocardless, Autotask has been able to reduce debtor days with GoCardless to just 3.5 days and minimise payment failure rates to less than 1%.

Read the full story

Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide

More control over cash flow

“We process around seven billion dollars in rent, and half of that in payments, so it’s critical that we have a reliable, cost-effective payments partner we can trust.”

Global payment processing

“70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

Reduce involuntary churn

"We’ve had less than a dozen payment failures since we started using GoCardless"

Payments at scale

“GoCardless was the most simple, reliable and advanced Direct Debit system we found.”

Speed to market and easy-to-use API

“GoCardless has provided invaluable support in getting to market very quickly with recurring payments."

Saves on admin and transaction fees

“We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting – GoCardless ticks all of those boxes.“

Reduce payment headcount

“We have grown our revenue 5 times over since we moved to GoCardless and yet reduced our collection staff from 3 to 1.“

How can we help?

Talk to sales

Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of reducing payout timings, and we’ll work with you to transform the way you collect recurring payments.

Talk to sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+64 9 801 2193

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Level 2/96 Saint Georges Bay Road, Parnell, Auckland 1052, New Zealand

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.