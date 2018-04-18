Collect variable and ad-hoc payments
Pay per transaction
Everything you need to collect recurring and one-off payments automatically.
New Zealand1% + $0.40. Max $4
Australia1% + $0.40. Max $4
An additional fee of 0.3% applies to transaction values above $3,000.
International2% + $0.40.
Currency conversion included — we use the real exchange rate powered by:
Custom
Pricing tailored to your business model and payment volumes.
An IDC Business Value study shows that businesses that use GoCardless attribute an average decrease of 56% in cost of payment acceptance.
Integrate recurring payments into your business easily with our powerful API, which requires minimal investment of resources.
Collect recurring and one-off payments using our intuitive dashboard. You’ll be able to track and manage payments easily in one place.
Connect GoCardless to your existing tech stack using seamless integrations with the leading accounting, billing and CRM systems.
GoCardless uses bank debit to “pull” payments from your customer’s bank account on the date(s) you schedule.
Control payments across +30 countries from one bank account. FX is powered by Wise for the fairest exchange rate.
Collect and keep track of recurring and one-off payments using our user-friendly dashboard or your existing systems.
GoCardless supports any payment schedule. You can also connect GoCardless to your existing software to trigger payments automatically on billing dates.
Your customers only need to set up their payment details once using a simple online form that you can brand with your logo.
Success+ uses recurring payment intelligence to help you optimize your payments.
Connect GoCardless to the over 150 popular accounting and billing tools to help automate payment collection and reconciliation.
Customers will be notified by email before bank debit payments are collected automatically from their account.
GoCardless is ISO27001 certified for information security management.
Yes. GoCardless Pro fees are based on your volume of payments per month. To find out more, talk to our Sales team.
Yes. Our plans are flexible so that you can move plans as necessary when your business grows and your needs evolve.
No, but you can move to our Plus or Pro plan to have that. With Plus and Pro, we will obtain a Scheme Identifier for your business, which guarantees your business name appearing on customers' bank statements when we collect payments on your behalf. This is only available for your domestic scheme (e.g. ACH in the US), so your international customers will still see GoCardless on their statements.
No, you don’t need separate bank accounts for each currency. During our sign-up process, you will specify a single bank account as your home currency account, and all of your collected payments will be paid into that account after currency conversion.
For domestic payments, we charge an additional 0.3% fee on the portion of the transaction that is above $3,000. This high value transaction fee does not apply if your domestic transaction value is below $3,000, nor does it apply to international payments.
We have numerous pre-built integrations with partners across categories including accounting, membership management and subscription billing. Popular integrations include Xero, Quickbooks, Teamup, Pitchero, Zuora and Chargebee. See our full list of pre-built integrations here.
Yes. With GoCardless Pro you can build your own payment pages and customer email notifications. This means customers will stay within your website's payment journey without being redirected to GoCardless' hosted payment pages.
Yes. There are a number of ways we can help with moving your customers to GoCardless, depending on your requirements. Get in touch to find out more.
We use the real exchange rate powered by Wise. It is the fairest exchange rate possible, which is the same rate you will find on independent sources such as Google and XE. We don’t take commission on top of this rate, and this service is simply covered by our clear international transaction fee of 2% + $0.40, taken in your customers’ currencies.
