We have numerous pre-built integrations with partners across categories including accounting, membership management and subscription billing. Popular integrations include Xero, Quickbooks, Teamup, Pitchero, Zuora and Chargebee. See our full list of pre-built integrations here.

Can I have my org name on customer bank statements if I'm not using GoCardless Plus or Pro add-ons?

No, but you can move to our Plus or Pro plan to have that. With Plus and Pro, we will obtain a Scheme Identifier for your business, which guarantees your business name appearing on customers' bank statements when we collect payments on your behalf. This is only available for your domestic scheme (e.g. ACH in the US), so your international customers will still see GoCardless on their statements.