Contact Sales

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We’re happy to answer your questions and discuss how simple & secure payments using ACH Pull will help your business get paid easily.
Get in touch to:
find the right package for your business,
calculate specific rates,
discuss how we will align our solution with your payment & growth strategy.
For technical questions, please visit our Customer Hub. If you are an existing customer looking for support, please submit a Support ticket.
For technical questions, please visit our Customer Hub. If you are an existing customer looking for support, please submit a Support ticket.
We’ve processed $3 billion in payments with GoCardless, which is about 90-95% of the payments we've taken. By collecting payments over direct debit and pull ACH versus cards or other payment rails, we've probably saved $10, $15 or $20 million.Damian Brychy
Chief Operating Officer, Capital on Tap