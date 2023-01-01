Keeping your payments safe doesn’t have to mean you spending your time looking over your shoulder for fraudulent payers, or spending money on tools that make your customer checkout more complex.

We’ve created our first end-to-end anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.

Actual performance may vary depending on the unique attributes of the merchant and their customers