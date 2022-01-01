At GoCardless we believe bank payments are the best way to pay and get paid. And bank account data is a powerful tool for businesses to make better, faster decisions. So we’re making it easy to use both.

Collect payments – domestic or international – without the chasing, stress, or expensive fees. And securely access data from your customers’ bank accounts to enhance your products and manage risk, with connections available to 2,300+ banks across the UK and Europe.