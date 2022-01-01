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About GoCardless

THE WORLD'S BANK PAYMENT NETWORK

That's what we're building. To make payments faster, cheaper, and more secure. And to make bank account data more accessible, via open banking.

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Used by 100,000+ businesses. Small to enterprise. Globally.

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It's time for a better way

At GoCardless we believe bank payments are the best way to pay and get paid. And bank account data is a powerful tool for businesses to make better, faster decisions. So we’re making it easy to use both.

Collect payments – domestic or international – without the chasing, stress, or expensive fees. And securely access data from your customers’ bank accounts to enhance your products and manage risk, with connections available to 2,300+ banks across the UK and Europe.

Partnering with the pros

Zuora, Xero, Chargebee, Salesforce, Recurly – just five of the 350+ great business softwares GoCardless connects with. Enabling their users to collect simple, secure bank payments.

Want to offer GoCardless to your users? Partner with us

It’s never just business

It all comes down to people

That’s why we’re proud of our award-winning support team, where everyone can always get in touch with a real human. Need help?

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D&I isn’t just a checkbox

Diversity and inclusion are important every hour of the day. Because the world doesn’t stop when we come to work.

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Let’s GoCarbonless too

Being good to people means being good to our planet. That’s why what we’re making needs to be sustainable too.

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You may have heard of us

We’ve been covered by the BBC, Financial Times, TechCrunch, Wall Street Journal, Les Echos, Börsen Zeitung, Australian Financial Review, and hundreds more.

Have a PR inquiry? Check out our Press page

Building our expertise

We acquired open banking provider Nordigen in 2022. Because we believe open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change. With their expertise and technology in-house, we can offer the best products – for both payments and data – for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.

Read more about our acquisition of Nordigen

Have a question? Get in touch

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Can’t find an answer? Want to know more? Our team is happy to help.

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.