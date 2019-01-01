Our first step was measuring our greenhouse gas emissions. In 2020, our greenhouse gas emissions were 5459.84 tCO2e.

We have since improved the accuracy of our measurements and addressed any data gaps in our latest Climate Impact Report. In 2022, our greenhouse gas emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 were to 5516.92 tCO2e which represents a like for like decrease to previous years.