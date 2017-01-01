GoCardless Protect+
LEVEL UP AGAINST FRAUD
Introducing GoCardless Protect+. The next generation of fraud prevention.
Fight fraud the intelligent way
Keeping your payments safe doesn’t have to mean you spending your time looking over your shoulder for fraudulent payers, or spending money on tools that make your customer checkout more complex.
We’ve created our first end-to-end anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.
Integrated intelligence
Be proactive
Use payment intelligence to identify potential fraudulent payers the moment they create a mandate - even if they’re a new payer
Be in control
Configure your settings to suit your customers’ experience
Be cost effective
Automatically reduce costs, losses and free up your team’s time
Be a step ahead
Protect+ uses machine learning to adapt to new fraudulent behaviours over time
See how it works
Discover how GoCardless Protect+ proactively identifies fraudulent payers and prevents fraud, all while protecting the experience of your genuine payers.
Protect+ is ideal for
Without damaging the conversion of genuine payers, risky payers must prove their account ownership, stopping identity fraud in its tracks.
We’ve been closely involved in the development and pilot of Protect+. We believe it will be a vital part of our payment strategy in the years ahead, helping to ensure we protect our revenue to power our growth.
Clare Bennett, Product Manager, Capital on Tap
Stay one step ahead
Speak to one of our payment experts about protecting your bank payments from fraud with GoCardless Protect+.