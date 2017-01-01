Skip to content
GoCardless Protect+

LEVEL UP AGAINST FRAUD

Introducing GoCardless Protect+. The next generation of fraud prevention.

Fight fraud the intelligent way

Keeping your payments safe doesn’t have to mean you spending your time looking over your shoulder for fraudulent payers, or spending money on tools that make your customer checkout more complex. 

We’ve created our first end-to-end anti-fraud solution that is built specifically for bank payments. By using payment intelligence, GoCardless Protect+ integrates seamlessly with GoCardless payments to automatically identify, prevent and monitor potential fraudulent payers.

Integrated intelligence

Be proactive

Use payment intelligence to identify potential fraudulent payers the moment they create a mandate - even if they’re a new payer

Be in control

Configure your settings to suit your customers’ experience

Be cost effective

Automatically reduce costs, losses and free up your team’s time

Be a step ahead

Protect+ uses machine learning to adapt to new fraudulent behaviours over time

See how it works

Discover how GoCardless Protect+ proactively identifies fraudulent payers and prevents fraud, all while protecting the experience of your genuine payers.

Checking payers are who they say they are

Protect+ is ideal for

We’ve been closely involved in the development and pilot of Protect+. We believe it will be a vital part of our payment strategy in the years ahead, helping to ensure we protect our revenue to power our growth.

Clare Bennett, Product Manager, Capital on Tap

