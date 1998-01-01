About GoCardless
Welcome to a new era of payments
We set people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of outdated payment methods.
It’s time for a better way
Card fees. Failures. Cheques. Fraud. Late payments. Annoying admin.
Why are payments still stuck in the past? The way we buy and sell has changed, so we shouldn’t be stuck using prehistoric payment methods built for an offline world.
It’s time for a better way. A better way to do business; a better way to get paid. So we’ve assembled the best team in the industry to usher in the new era of bank payments. Fairer, and more efficient, for everyone.
GoCardless lets businesses send and receive payments directly between bank accounts. Whether domestic or international, one-off or recurring, scheduled or instant. GoCardless does it all – quick, easy, and secure.
Powering payments for 75,000+ businesses
All sizes, big and small
From local window cleaners to global SaaS companies, we solve payment pains for everyone.
Worldwide
GoCardless is used by merchants around the globe. From Down Under to downtown Manhattan.
Processing $30bn+ a year
Across dollars, pounds, euros, and more. Collected from payers in 30+ countries.
Partnering with the pros
Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, Zuora, Salesforce. These are just five of the hundreds of great business softwares GoCardless partners with, to bring their users a better way to collect payments.
You might have heard of us before
We’ve been covered by the BBC, Financial Times, TechCrunch, Wall Street Journal, Les Echos, Börsen Zeitung, Australian Financial Review, and hundreds more.
It’s never just business
It all comes down to people
That’s why we’re proud of our award-winning support team, where everyone can always get in touch with a real human. Need help? Reach out
D&I isn’t just a checkbox
Diversity and inclusion are important every hour of the day. Because the world doesn’t stop when we come to work. Learn more
Let’s GoCarbonless too
Being good to people means being good to our planet. That’s why what we’re making needs to be sustainable too. Learn more
