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Join G2’s first-ever CEO Consult where you’ll gain key insights into building a “Best of” software company from CEOs Hiroki Takeuchi (GoCardless), G2’s Godard Abel ,and Chargebee’s Krish Subramanian.
How credit cards are impacting the environment and your wallet.
Patch and GoCardless discuss how companies can make more sustainable choices when processing payments that also make financial sense. Available to watch now.
Join us to find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.
Hear from CEO's of GoCardless for Chargebee and G2
Did you know credit cards cause carbon emissions equivalent to driving around the Earth 44,500 times? See how the payment methods you use impact the planet and reduce your footprint.
Discover how Epson has tackled international subscriptions with a customer-first approach to payments.
Join us to hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.
You’re growing sooo fast, scaling your payment infrastructure can be challenging. Quickly integrate to our easy-to-use API and accelerate your growth.
Discover the costs of payment failures and learn how you can reduce them. We'll share findings from the Forrester research report, Recurring Payment Friction In The US.
Join us to hear Forrester's findings on the challenges businesses are facing when managing numerous payment methods and the processes they need to support them.
Discover how you can automate and future-proof your payment strategy based on research from Forrester.
Watch this webinar and gain actionable strategies for boosting subscription growth with a better payment experience.
Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.
Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform with Quote to Cash to transform customer engagement and payment collections.
PaymentsJournal, Mercator Advisory Group and GoCardless discuss how SaaS businesses channel the power of open banking.
Subscription Trade Association and GoCardless discuss the benefits of leveraging bank debit for recurring payments and how it can improve CLV and CAC.
Andrew Gilboy, General Manager, North America at GoCardless and Chris George, CEO and Founder of Subscription Trade Association have a candid conversation on what open banking is, the benefits and how it will shape the subscription industry.
In this session, we'll look at how open banking can help merchants to reduce instances of fraud by integrating more secure experiences and data directly into the payment flow, and will hear how merchants are thinking of leveraging these emerging capabilities.
What is the business case that justifies the investment?
Which use cases are they considering? – improved risk decisioning / account-to-account payments
What to build in-house and where it makes sense to partner
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Attend our panel session where we'll discuss how banks can deliver an outstanding omni channel CX & move away from a siloed approach to blend human & digital CX. Plus, how can you measure success?
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In 2022, we will see two game-changing technologies become widely usable in consumer-to-business payments: Open Banking (OB) & Real-time payments (RTP). The US has been slow to adopt, but standards and rails are expected to reach 90%+ of bank accounts by end 2022. So, what does this mean for the ecosystem? Join us to learn more.
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Speak to one of our experts today about your payment challenges, and see how we can help.