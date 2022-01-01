In this session, we'll look at how open banking can help merchants to reduce instances of fraud by integrating more secure experiences and data directly into the payment flow, and will hear how merchants are thinking of leveraging these emerging capabilities.

What is the business case that justifies the investment?

Which use cases are they considering? – improved risk decisioning / account-to-account payments

What to build in-house and where it makes sense to partner

Session title: Is Open Banking in Your Arsenal for the Fight Against Fraud?

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