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Webinars, Podcasts & Events

G2’s CEO Consult: Building “Best of” Software Companies

Join G2’s first-ever CEO Consult where you’ll gain key insights into building a “Best of” software company from CEOs Hiroki Takeuchi (GoCardless), G2’s Godard Abel ,and Chargebee’s Krish Subramanian.

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Payments shouldn't cost the Earth

How credit cards are impacting the environment and your wallet.

Patch and GoCardless discuss how companies can make more sustainable choices when processing payments that also make financial sense. Available to watch now.

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Webinars

Dissecting Churn with Zuora and GoCardless

Join us to find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.

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G2’s CEO Consult: Building “Best of” Software Companies

Hear from CEO's of GoCardless for Chargebee and G2

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Payments shouldn't cost the Earth

Did you know credit cards cause carbon emissions equivalent to driving around the Earth 44,500 times? See how the payment methods you use impact the planet and reduce your footprint.

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Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

Discover how Epson has tackled international subscriptions with a customer-first approach to payments.

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How Re-Leased saved $10K a month in bank fees through automation

Join us to hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

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How Cuckoo Broadband is utilizing our API for automation

You’re growing sooo fast, scaling your payment infrastructure can be challenging. Quickly integrate to our easy-to-use API and accelerate your growth.

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4 Costs of Payment Failures and how to optimize them

Discover the costs of payment failures and learn how you can reduce them. We'll share findings from the Forrester research report, Recurring Payment Friction In The US.

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3 Challenges to address when collecting payments different ways

Join us to hear Forrester's findings on the challenges businesses are facing when managing numerous payment methods and the processes they need to support them.

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3 Steps to future-proof your payment strategy

Discover how you can automate and future-proof your payment strategy based on research from Forrester.

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How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

Watch this webinar and gain actionable strategies for boosting subscription growth with a better payment experience.

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GoCardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

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Improve cash flow and automate payments with Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform with Quote to Cash to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

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Podcasts & Videos

The power of open banking for SaaS businesses

PaymentsJournal, Mercator Advisory Group and GoCardless discuss how SaaS businesses channel the power of open banking.

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How subscription businesses leverage bank debit

Subscription Trade Association and GoCardless discuss the benefits of leveraging bank debit for recurring payments and how it can improve CLV and CAC.

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How open banking will shape the subscription industry

Andrew Gilboy, General Manager, North America at GoCardless and Chris George, CEO and Founder of Subscription Trade Association have a candid conversation on what open banking is, the benefits and how it will shape the subscription industry.

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Events

We're headed to the Merchant Risk Council in March

In this session, we'll look at how open banking can help merchants to reduce instances of fraud by integrating more secure experiences and data directly into the payment flow, and will hear how merchants are thinking of leveraging these emerging capabilities. 

  • What is the business case that justifies the investment? 

  • Which use cases are they considering? – improved risk decisioning / account-to-account payments 

  • What to build in-house and where it makes sense to partner

Session date: Tuesday, March 8th
Session title: Is Open Banking in Your Arsenal for the Fight Against Fraud?

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Join us at Finovate Spring

Attend our panel session where we'll discuss how banks can deliver an outstanding omni channel CX & move away from a siloed approach to blend human & digital CX. Plus, how can you measure success?

Session date: Friday, May 20th
Session title: Power Panel: Walking The CX Talk

Learn more about the conference.

GoCardless at FiNext

In 2022, we will see two game-changing technologies become widely usable in consumer-to-business payments: Open Banking (OB) & Real-time payments (RTP). The US has been slow to adopt, but standards and rails are expected to reach 90%+ of bank accounts by end 2022. So, what does this mean for the ecosystem? Join us to learn more.

Session date: Thursday, July 14th
Session title: Open Banking + Real-Time Payments: The next wave of consumer payments

Learn more about the conference.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.