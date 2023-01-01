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[On-Demand Webinar] Mastering Payments: Dissecting Churn with Zuora and GoCardless

Find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.

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On-demand

Speakers:

  • Amy Konary, SVP, Subscribed Institute

  • Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

Session Chair

  • Ella Thomsen, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

In 30 minutes we'll cover:

  • How your chosen payment method directly impacts churn

  • The different types of customer churn

  • How much payment-related churn could be costing your business

  • How to effectively reduce payment-related churn

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.