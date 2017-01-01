Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Enterprise

[On-Demand Webinar] Mastering Payments: Dissecting Churn with Zuora and GoCardless

Find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.

Scroll to learn more

On-demand

Speakers:

  • Amy Konary, SVP, Subscribed Institute

  • Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

Session Chair

  • Ella Thomsen, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

In 30 minutes we'll cover:

  • How your chosen payment method directly impacts churn

  • The different types of customer churn

  • How much payment-related churn could be costing your business

  • How to effectively reduce payment-related churn