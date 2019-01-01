PDFEnterprise
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line
Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.
Latest articlesView all
2 min readAccountantsMachine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.
7 min readEnterpriseThe 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payment strategy
What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?
Featured articles
1 min readPayments
Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.
Popular guides
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
GuidePaymentsGuide to invoicing for Australian businesses
A guide to invoicing for Australian businesses, including how it works and best practices
Browse by category
Everything you need to know about payments, and how you can improve them for your business.
Lessons on understanding, benchmarking and optimising your business’ cash flow.
Advice on successfully tracking customer retention, building customer loyalty and reducing payment churn.
Best practice financial planning, management and operations.
The latest updates from GoCardless, with information on our newest products and events we’re attending.
Practical payment advice for accounting and advisory firms to help them empower their clients.