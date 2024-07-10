GoCardless partners with ICE InsureTech to provide faster payments for insurance companies

Melbourne and Auckland, 11 July, 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has announced a strategic partnership with award-winning insurance software platform ICE InsureTech, to deliver faster and seamless automated payment collection for insurance companies in Australia and New Zealand.

ICE customers will be able to use GoCardless to address their pain points while delivering a high-quality customer experience. Automatic payment collection and reconciliation will offer them greater visibility, decrease manual admin and free up valuable time. In addition, switching from cards to bank payments will help to reduce involuntary churn and sidestep costly fees. At the same time, payers will benefit from peace of mind, knowing their payments will be taken on the day they're due, without having to take any extra steps.

Luke Fossett, General Manager ANZ at GoCardless, said: “This new partnership provides a strategic opportunity, giving us great exposure to insurance companies in most of the markets we operate in. We are excited to help them deliver better digital experiences through faster and more seamless payments, and look forward to growing our customer base together with ICE InsureTech.”

Vishal Thaper, Head of Product at ICE InsureTech, said: “We are delighted to be integrated with GoCardless. The integration is easy to set up and help is always at hand from a member of their team if ever you get stuck. GoCardless makes the overall cost of acquisition cheaper, not to mention the process is faster and more accurate for our end customers. We are very proud to have created such a seamless journey for weekly, fortnightly and monthly scheduled payments. We look forward to doing more together in the future by bringing open banking and Variable Recurring Payments into the insurance industry.”

The integration is now live in Australia and New Zealand, with Provident Insurance as the first joint customer, and will expand to the UK and Ireland with Direct Debit and open banking payments later in the year.

The news builds on GoCardless’ partner strategy to acquire customers at scale. The fintech currently works with a roster of more than 350 partners, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate GoCardless into the software they already use so they can manage their payment and other business activities in one place.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About ICE InsureTech

ICE InsureTech delivers award-winning insurance technology to the market leaders of today. ICE’s flexible and configurable policy and claims platforms power innovative and digital propositions.

Clients include MORE THAN, The AA, John Lewis & Partners, Ticker and Peppercorn AI.

ICE prides itself on its proven implementations delivered in weeks, not years. ICE continues to expand its ambitions into new territories expanding its global presence and driving innovation in new territories.

We are headquartered in the UK, please visit www.iceinsuretech.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ICE InsureTech.

ICE is part of the Acturis Group, please find https://acturisgroup.com/ for more.