PayTo - Step into the future
In the simplest form, PayTo transactions are real-time account-to-account transactions for one-off and recurring payments.
Available July 2022. Join us in the future of payments and be first to market with GoCardless and PayTo.
The future of payments - A2A
Account-to-account (A2A) payments are the future. They move funds directly between accounts without the need for additional intermediaries or payment instruments.
Developed in partnership with the NPP (New Payments Platform) Australia and the financial services industry, PayTo is a new, digital way for merchants and businesses to initiate instant, flexible and variable Direct Debits from their customers’ bank accounts.
PayTo gives customers the option to link bank accounts directly to apps, subscription services or by now, pay later services, rather than credit or debit cards, reducing the scheme fees for using card networks.
PayTo Features
With GoCardless and PayTo you’ll know in real-time that your customer’s bank account details have been fully verified. Pre-populated bank account information protects conversion while still reducing your exposure to fraud.
Feel confident to unlock the benefits of PayTo and catch fraud before it happens. Verifying a payer’s bank details at checkout saves you time, money, and worry.
PayTo in its simplest form is instant account-to-account payments. It offers real-time funds verification, confirmation of payment success and payment reconciliation which means you know instantly if the payment is successful or not, saving you time waiting days for payment confirmation.
Get total transparency on your payments to improve trust with your customers. PayTo will enable you to see when a payment agreement is paused, changed or cancelled, enabling you to have more data-driven conversations with your customers.
One Global Platform
We’re building the world’s first account-to-account (A2A) network, which combines the power of different bank payment mechanisms for all your account-to-account payment needs locally and internationally.
We enable businesses to take payments directly from bank accounts in the best way possible, no matter if you need one-off or recurring payments, instant or deferred authorisation, or any number of other business drivers
One global platform for all your local and international A2A payment needs.
PayTo is ideal for:
Instant First Payment + Subscriptions
PayTo revolutionises Direct Debit payment initiation giving you instant payment notification so you can collect initial setup fees or hardware costs upfront. But it also revolutionises recurring fees as well. Collect both initial and subscription payments in one setup.
BNPL Installments
PayTo instantly verifies your customer’s bank account thus reducing fraud. PayTo will also enable you to see when a payment agreement is paused, changed or cancelled, enabling you to have more data-driven conversations with your customers and provide a better customer experience.
Digital Streaming
PayTo’s real-time account validation and notifications at various stages of every payment remove the uncertainty of traditional Direct Debit, making it a great alternative to credit card for digital streaming servivces and other subscrition platforms that need to verify their customers instantly.
Tokenised Bank Account (A2A alternative to card on file)
PayTo can be set up to work just like a card on file, only it will pull funds from your customer’s bank account. Unlike credit cards, bank accounts don’t expire, get lost or stolen. Stop paying hefty credit card fees and reduce failed payments by offering PayTo as an alternative to credit or debit cards.
PayTo via your current software
PayTo will be available by a number of our partners. Talk to us if you’re currently using one of our partners and are interested in setting up PayTo as a payment method.
Become a PayTo Graduate
Get early access to our very own PayTo University. Launching soon, the self-paced course will explain the basics to the details of PayTo and everything you need to know to implement it in your business.
Be first to market
Did you know, most of the major banks will not be ready for PayTo until 2023. We’re committed to be launching our PayTo products in July 2022 when PayTo goes live.
Partner with us and be first to market with an innovative payments solution that will quickly become a preferred payment method of your customers.
Is PayTo right for you?
We believe PayTo will provide a faster, cheaper and more secure alternative to credit cards and other problematic payment solutions like BPay.
Why not book in time with one of our payment experts for a chat to see if PayTo is right for you.