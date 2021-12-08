The future of payments - A2A

Account-to-account (A2A) payments are the future. They move funds directly between accounts without the need for additional intermediaries or payment instruments.

Developed in partnership with the NPP (New Payments Platform) Australia and the financial services industry, PayTo is a new, digital way for merchants and businesses to initiate instant, flexible and variable Direct Debits from their customers’ bank accounts.

PayTo gives customers the option to link bank accounts directly to apps, subscription services or by now, pay later services, rather than credit or debit cards, reducing the scheme fees for using card networks.