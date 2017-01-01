30% of your churn is involuntary. Involuntary churn happens when payments fail and otherwise happy customers lose access to your product or service.

Minimize the involuntary churn that holds back growth. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, with bank debit (such as ACH debit in the US). When a payment does fail, let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer. Learn more