Predictable cash flow
“With Direct Debit, we don’t have to rely on customers to make a ‘push’ payment - which has helped us to reduce DSOs.”
Capture more revenue
"Once I finished the implementation, I had done myself out of a job! We have grown our revenue five times over since we moved to GoCardless and reduced our collection staff from three to one, which means I have been able to move to a role where I’m adding a lot more value for the business."
"The GoCardless platform not only means that we can provide a great experience to our customers; it has also enabled us to consolidate our paper-based processes and legacy systems into a single payments platform."
Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer & Managing Director at 8x8
Quality of support
We’re here to support you. From kick off to implementation and getting adoption, our team is here to help you get paid easily with bank debit.
Easy to use
From setting up your account to customer verification and seamlessly collecting payments we strive to deliver a product that streamlines your workflow and is easy to use.
Meet requirements
We're not at 100% just yet, but we are always improving and our product to enable businesses to collect payments more efficiently.
Payment automation
"Before GoCardless we were chasing customers payments and now all of our payments are made on time every time. We don’t even have to check if a customer has paid as the system informs us of each collection and each failed collection"
Increase conversions
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this. Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions”.
"We no longer have to manually manage process subscriptions that were previously on Stripe. The fees on international payments are reduced and as GC can deposit funds into our relevant currency in Wise, it means we do not get hit with unwanted currency conversion as we did with Stripe. Finally, especially in the USA where clients are used to paying with cards but not ACH, this makes it seamless and painless for them and they do not have to pay any bank ACH fees."
Pete N, G2 reviewer
Easy to use
"I highly recommend using GoCardless, if you want ease of management, simple systems, and easy to understand online platforms GoCardless is the system to use."
Sam T, G2 reviewer
Quality of support
"The simplicity of the product is fantastic. It's not overly complicated, it does just what you need. The customer service is amazing and they always get back to you so fast."
Claire B, G2 reviewer
Meets requirements
"When I draw up an invoice in Xero, it is automatically added to a payment schedule, automatically collected and then reconciled in Xero. There is very little I actually need to do which is saving me time, money and headaches!"
Gemma D, G2 reviewer
Easy to setup
"GoCardless is so simple to get up and running - and it's quick too. It will save you time. It will get funds into your bank account reliably and on time. You'll wonder why you didn't start using it years ago."
Bernie W, G2 reviewer
