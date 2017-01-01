Our customers love using GoCardless. Here's why...
Predictable cash flow
“Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive. It’s now incredibly simple and cost-effective. I don’t want to be chasing payments every month and knowing when an invoice is due it will get paid instantly, is a huge win for us. It reduces our chasing and gives us much more control over our cash flow.”
Payment visibility
“The fees with card payments are very complex, whereas, with GoCardless and bank debit, we know exactly how much we will be paying. This level of visibility is massive for our global business.”
Ratings presented by G2
We're a leader in payment processing
Best-in-breed partner integrations
We integrate with many leading billing platforms so there is a good chance we can integrate seamlessly with your current billing processes to make payments even easier.
"As a global business, working with platforms that can help us in multiple countries reduces the burden on our internal teams. With the GoCardless and Zuora integration, we get the best-in-breed for billing and bank debit payments in one place."
Scott Westbrook, Head of Business Systems at Deputy
Would recommend us
G2 reviewers recommend us highly. in fact, our customers have ranked us #1 in the G2 Payment Processing Relationship Index Report.
Quality of support
We’re here to support you. From kick off to implementation and getting adoption, our team is here to help you get paid easily with bank debit.
Easy to use
From setting up your account to customer verification and seamlessly collecting payments we strive to deliver a product that streamlines your workflow and is easy to use.
Meet requirements
We're not at 100% just yet, but we are always improving and our product to enable businesses to collect payments more efficiently.
Payment automation
"Before GoCardless we were chasing customers payments and now all of our payments are made on time every time. We don’t even have to check if a customer has paid as the system informs us of each collection and each failed collection"
Increase conversions
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this. Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions”.
Increase revenue with payments
Speak with our payment experts today to learn how.
Relationship index leader
Our customers ranked us #1
Not only do we have an easy to use payment platform, we work hard to support businesses with their payment collection. Our customers have ranked us #1 in the G2 Payment Processing Relationship Index Report, ahead of Stripe Payments, BlueSnap, and Worldpay.
The relationship index
The G2 relationship index focuses on quality of support, ease of doing business and the likelihood that our customers would recommend us.
Small business payment processing leader
Small businesses deserve enterprise-grade payment functionality.
"With GoCardless, transactions are automated and happen seamlessly without us having to step in. It showed us just how much time can be saved on payments admin and contributed towards the business being able to grow, without needing to hire a second person managing accounts. It allows us to spend more time building relationships with our customers rather than focusing on the accounts."
Kiril Shaginov, Owner | Mork Chocolate
Easy to use
"I highly recommend using GoCardless, if you want ease of management, simple systems, and easy to understand online platforms GoCardless is the system to use."
Sam T, G2 reviewer
Quality of support
"The simplicity of the product is fantastic. It's not overly complicated, it does just what you need. The customer service is amazing and they always get back to you so fast."
Claire B, G2 reviewer
Meets requirements
"When I draw up an invoice in Xero, it is automatically added to a payment schedule, automatically collected and then reconciled in Xero. There is very little I actually need to do which is saving me time, money and headaches!"
Gemma D, G2 reviewer
Easy to setup
"GoCardless is so simple to get up and running - and it's quick too. It will save you time. It will get funds into your bank account reliably and on time. You'll wonder why you didn't start using it years ago."
Bernie W, G2 reviewer
