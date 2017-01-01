Collect and reconcile invoice payments automatically

Control your cash flow
Collect payments automatically whenever they are due, reduce your debtor days, and get total confidence in your cash flow.
Reduce admin
It's simple to automate cash collection and reconciliation with your existing invoicing software, or use our intuitive dashboard.
Improve customer experience
Provide a great payment experience for customers in over 30 countries including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA and Australia.
How it works
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page directly to your website or send them a secure link.
Schedule one-off or recurring payments using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.
GoCardless uses Direct Debit meaning payments are pulled automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to your accounting software to automate reconciliation.
You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer.
Ideal for your customers
Simple
Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.
Transparent
Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.
Efficient
No more customers writing out and posting cheques, logging in to online banking or forgetting to pay.
Safe and protected
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.
Simple to manage
Collect and manage recurring and one-off payments using our simple dashboard. Renew, amend and pause payment plans easily and get full visibility on each transaction.
Connect to your software
Connect GoCardless to your business software to automate payment collection and reconciliation.
Moving clients to GoCardless is pain-free — and once everything is set up, cash collection takes care of itself.
Ben Nacca, Founder, Cone Accounting
Made to grow with your business
International payments
Collect payments from customers around the world, including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA, Canada and Australia.
Completely customisable
Customise our out-of-the-box payment pages, or build your own bespoke integration using our API.
Real-time alerts
Get notified by email for any failed payment or customer cancellation. Sit back and let Success+ intelligently retry any payments that do fail.
Fully safe and secure
GoCardless is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, and ISO27001 certified for security standards.
Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide
Easy to use
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”