Overview

How can I use GoCardless?

There are three ways to use GoCardless:

Our dashboards - Set up and manage Direct Debit payments with your customers using our simple online dashboard.

Our account software partnerships - We work with a growing list of partners, so you can take payments within the online services you already use.

Our clean, RESTful API - Integrate GoCardless into your website using our REST API.

Who is GoCardless for?

GoCardless the first global network for recurring payments, and is for anyone who wants to take payments directly from the bank account of customers in more than 30 countries, including in the UK, USA, the Eurozone, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. You can also collect payments in your customers’ currency, settle in your own, at the real exchange rate.Our easy-to-use dashboards and powerful API make GoCardless a powerful platform for everyone from innovative start-ups to multi-national corporations.GoCardless has integrated with over 200 of the most popular billing platforms, CRMs, accounting packages, and more to enable easy recurring payment collection. Find out more here.

What can I not use GoCardless for?

GoCardless is great for many use cases. However, there are some limitations with our service. We aren’t able to:

Let you take credit card payments - however you can use another payment provider alongside GoCardless.

Let you accept instant payments - Direct Debit payments take 3-5 working days to clear, so they’re not ideal for goods that need to be shipped quickly.

We’re able to accept most kinds of customers but there are some exceptions - for full details, see our restricted activities page.

Are there any limits on the amount I can collect?

There are no limits on how many transactions you can make.There is, however, a limit on the maximum amount that can be collected in a single transaction. These are:

UK £5000 GBP (with a minimum transaction amount of £1)

USA $5000 USD

Australia $10,000 AUD

New Zealand $10,000 NZD

Canada $5,000 CAD

Eurozone €5000 EUR

Sweden kr.50,000 SEK

Denmark kr.50,000 DKK

We may be able to increase these limits with additional verification checks.

How do I receive funds I have collected with GoCardless?

The funds collected are paid directly into your bank account.With GoCardless, our fees are deducted automatically.With GoCardless Pro, we’ll send you an invoice for your fees.

How are fees rounded?

We calculate all fees plus any discounts (if applicable), and round this once to the nearest penny before applying VAT (if applicable).

When do I receive my payment?

All payments are paid out 2 working days from when the payment was collected.We don’t hold back any of your funds in reserve.

Do you take credit or debit cards?

No, GoCardless is a Direct Debit company.

Why is GoCardless better than the other options I’m considering?

Below are just some of the reasons why people choose us:

Reduced administration - Collect recurring and one-off payments automatically, or at the click of a button. We manage everything else for you.

Transparent pricing - We charge 1% per domestic transaction +20p, capped at £4. We charge 2% per international transaction +20p.

Powerful tools that suit you - Everything you need to set up, collect and manage Direct Debit payments with our simple online tool or REST API .

The personal touch - Our support team prides itself on being there to help whenever you need us.

Is GoCardless a Bacs-approved bureau?

Yes, GoCardless is a Bacs-approved bureau.