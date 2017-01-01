ACH debit

What are the ACH Rules and Regulation E?

The ACH rules and Regulation E offer protection to customers paying by ACH debit in the rare event that there is an error in a payment.If a customer receives a refund they are not entitled to, they must pay it back at the organization’s request. Dispute resolution takes place outside of the ACH debit plan.

Do I need an ACH company ID or permission from my bank?

There is no need to talk to your bank either. We provide you with everything you need to sign up online and start taking payments.

What kind of payments is ACH debit good for?

ACH debit is particularly good for:

Regular payments (e.g., subscriptions or regular donations)

Customers with an ongoing relationship (e.g., account customers)

Invoicing for services (e.g., accountancy, tax advice, etc.)

What kind of payments isn’t it good for?

Transactions which need an instant clearing (e.g., e-commerce)

High-value, one-off payments for liquid goods (e.g., gold bullion)

Transactions likely to experience chargebacks (e.g., gambling)

What is the processing time for ACH debit?

Unlike card payments, ACH debits don’t clear instantly. Instead, it takes 3 days to set up each new payer, and to collect from payers who you currently have an ACH debit relationship with.Once GoCardless has collected payment from your customer we hold the money for 2 working days before sending it directly to your bank account.

Can I collect one-off payments using ACH debit?

Yes - although ACH debit is most well-known for recurring payments, it can also be used to collect one-off payments.

Can I easily change ACH debit provider?

Yes - GoCardless has experience managing the entire transfer process for several large merchants. Your existing customers won’t need to take any action whatsoever, and we offer this service free of charge.