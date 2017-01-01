How it works

When do I receive my payment?

We automatically deposit funds to your specified bank account 2 working days after they’re collected from your customer. You can see more details here.

What types of payments can I collect?

You can collect one-off, regular or variable ACH debit payments with our simple online tool or via the API.

How does the payment process work?

Using our online tool you can issue an authorization request to take ACH debit payments from a customer in just 2 clicks.

We email your customer a link to our payment authorization page. To authorize, they click the link and complete our secure checkout.

Once authorized, you can take payments from your customers automatically by adding them to a payment plan.

We will notify your customers every time a new payment is taken.

How does my customer authorize a payment?

You can send a request for authorization from GoCardless by adding a customer, or send them a link to a plan yourself.Your customer just needs to click the link and enter their details on our secure online payment page to set up an ACH debit and authorize you to take future payments automatically.

Can customers sign up on my website?

Yes - you can enable this by either integrating with our API or by generating a link for a payment plan and embedding this as a button on your website.Upon clicking the button the customer will be sent to our secure online payment page where they can authorize the payment(s).

Yes - you can easily customize the day, date, frequency and duration of payments.

Can I change a payment or payment plan once it has been created?

Provided your payment has not been submitted to the banks yet, you can easily cancel an existing payment or remove your customer from the plan and add them to a new one. All this can be done from within your dashboard in seconds.

How do I know if I’ve been paid?

Our online dashboard gives you real-time info on all your payments and customers, allowing you to check the status of a payment at any time.

Will you ever place limits on my account?

There are certain situations where it may be necessary to place restrictions on your account:

Where we believe that there may be a breach in the security of your account details;

Where we suspect the unauthorized or fraudulent use of your account;

Where we are required to by law.

If we ever do have to do this, rest assured we will notify you as soon as possible and make sure that there is always someone you can talk to to help resolve the situation as quickly as possible.