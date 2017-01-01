Customer stories
From individuals to multi-national corporations, GoCardless helps thousands of businesses with their payments everyday.
“GoCardless has become a key payment method option for DocuSign. And wherever we offer GoCardless, customers convert better.”
Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign
More customer stories
Deel
Payroll and compliance software provider
Plum
Money management and wealth creation app
PremierePC Technology Group
Managed IT services
All customer stories
Filter and sort customer stories by selecting an industry and payment challenge
No customer stories match your selection, please try to modify your search.
Start your GoCardless story today
Join the 70,000+ businesses already using GoCardless.