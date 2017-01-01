Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up

Customer stories

From individuals to multi-national corporations, GoCardless helps thousands of businesses with their payments everyday.

Customer stories
Customer stories
“GoCardless has become a key payment method option for DocuSign. And wherever we offer GoCardless, customers convert better.”
“GoCardless has become a key payment method option for DocuSign. And wherever we offer GoCardless, customers convert better.”

“GoCardless has become a key payment method option for DocuSign. And wherever we offer GoCardless, customers convert better.”

Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Read story

More customer stories

Deel

Deel

Payroll and compliance software provider

Read more
Plum

Plum

Money management and wealth creation app

Read story
PremierePC Technology Group

PremierePC Technology Group

Managed IT services

Read story

Industry

Payment Challenge

All customer stories

Filter and sort customer stories by selecting an industry and payment challenge

No customer stories match your selection, please try to modify your search.

Start your GoCardless story today

Join the 70,000+ businesses already using GoCardless.