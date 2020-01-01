Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

Customer stories

From individuals to multi-national corporations, GoCardless helps thousands of businesses with their payments everyday.

Customer stories
Customer stories
“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay, we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%.”
“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay, we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%.”

“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay, we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%.”

Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude

Read story

More customer stories

Bike Club

Bike Club

Children’s bicycle rentals

Read more
Plum

Plum

Money management and wealth creation app

Read more
DocuSign

DocuSign

Electronic signature and agreement management

Read more

Industry

Payment Challenge

All customer stories

Filter and sort customer stories by selecting an industry and payment challenge

No customer stories match your selection, please try to modify your search.

Start your GoCardless story today

Join the 70,000+ businesses already using GoCardless.